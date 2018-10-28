Red Sox rally by Dodgers to move within a win of claiming World Series

Boston Red Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel clenches his fist celebrating win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- It only took half as long for the Boston Red Sox to win Game 4 of the World Series as it did for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win Game 3.

And after Steve Pearce hit a three-run double in the ninth inning to give the Red Sox a 9-6 win at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Boston is a mere win away from another title.

Pearce also blasted a game-tying home run in the eighth to lead to his final winning heroics.

The Dodgers got their lone win of the series in 18 innings on Friday in the longest game in series history.

Red Sox pinch-hitter Rafael Davis singled to drive home Brock Holt in the ninth to set up Pearce's heroics.

Game 5 is Sunday, also at Dodger Stadium. If the Red Sox win, the result will be their fourth championship in 15 seasons. David Price, who won Game 2 for the Red Sox in Boston, will start Game 5. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers actually held a 4-0 lead after Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland later followed with a three-run shot to get the momentum rolling for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox rallied from a three-run deficit for only the second time -- with the first coming 43 years ago, when they did it in Game 6 of the 1975 series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Enrique Hernandez kept things interesting with a two-run homer in the ninth for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is in danger of becoming the first franchise to lose the World Series on its home field in back-to-back seasons since the New York Giants lost at the Polo Grounds in 1936 and 1937.