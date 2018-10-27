Dodgers outlast Red Sox in longest World Series game in history

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler pitches during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel takes his stance before throwing a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price gestures toward his dugout after pitching during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. ties the game after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Max Muncy (R) high fives teammate Manny Machado after hitting a walk-off game-winning solo home run during the eighteenth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers Cody Bellinger (C) waves the jersey worn by Max Muncy (R) after his game-winning walk-off solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighteenth inning in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (L) hugs Max Muncy for hitting a walk-off solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighteenth inning in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt celebrates scoring on Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Alexander's throwing error during the thirteenth inning in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) scores as Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon watches to tie the game during the thirteenth inning in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (C) gets doused with gatorade after hitting a walk-off solo home run during the eighteenth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox reliever Nathan Eovaldi turns to watch Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Max Muncy's game-winning walk-off solo home run during the eighteenth inning in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Max Muncy hits a walk-off solo home run to lead off the eighteenth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the MLB 2018 World Series on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- It took 18 innings, but the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled out a 3-2 victory early Saturday morning over the Boston Red Sox to avoid a 3-0 series deficit in the World Series.

The game lasted seven hours and 20 minutes, officially becoming the longest contest in MLB postseason history.

Max Muncy produced the fourth World Series walk-off homer in Dodgers history, pushing the ball just over the left center field wall off Boston's Nathan Eovaldi. It was the Dodgers' first walk-off win in the World Series since Kirk Gibson's historic home run in 1988.

Leading off the 18th inning, Muncy had an early 3-0 count. Eovaldi, who threw 97 pitches in relief across six innings, battled back to a 3-2 count. On the seventh pitch in the at-bat, Muncy connected on the series-saving home run.

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson opened the scoring with a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the third inning off Boston starting pitcher Rick Porcello.

Porcello threw 4 2/3 innings and only allowed three hits, with his lone earned run allowed being Pederson's solo shot.

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler dominated across seven innings, giving up only two hits and silencing the Red Sox's bats throughout the night. He added seven strikeouts and didn't surrender a walk.

Boston finally broke its offensive dry spell in the top of the eighth inning. Reliever Kenley Jansen replaced Buehler and gave up a solo homer to Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to tie the game at 1-1.

Later in the 13th inning, Brock Holt scored on a throwing error by Dodgers pitcher Scott Alexander to give the Red Sox a 2-1 advantage.

Needing one run to stay afloat, Muncy scored on a throwing error by second baseman Ian Kinsler to keep the Dodgers' hopes alive and force a 14th inning.

Muncy's solo shot was the deciding run in the 18th inning.

The series remains in Los Angeles on Saturday with the Red Sox still holding a 2-1 lead.