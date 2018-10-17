Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin eludes New York Giants defender Alec Ogletree after a short catch during the first half on September 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin is seeking a second opinion on his right groin injury, but is expected to be out this week against the Washington Redskins and possibly longer.

Owner Jerry Jones said Austin is "more than likely out" this week and added that it reminds him of a groin injury that kept cornerback Morris Claiborne, then with the Cowboys, out for nine games.

Coach Jason Garrett did not dismiss the idea that the team will end up placing Austin on injured reserve, but the Cowboys will wait for the second opinion before making that decision.

"We are taking it day by day," head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday, adding that the Cowboys have not ruled out the possibility of placing Austin on the Injured Reserve List. "(We will) see where it is medically before making any determination like (IR)."

Austin fills three roles for the Cowboys, as a wide receiver, running back and kick returner.

"Tavon has had a big impact on our team," Garrett said. "He does have a unique skill set. He is quick. He is explosive. He does a lot of positive things when the ball is in his hands.

"We do feel like we have some other guys who can do similar things. We will try to find what they do best, and try to give those guys an opportunity to do that."

Austin has 13 touches of offense for 185 yards and two touchdowns this season, with 10 punt returns for 58 yards.