NLCS: Brewers blank Dodgers, earn 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (3) celebrates his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with teammate Erik Kratz during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the 2018 National League Championship Series on Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Orlando Arcia's seventh inning homer gave insurance to the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4-0 win against the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS on Monday in Los Angeles.

Ryan Braun gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead with an RBI single off of Walker Buehler in the top of the first inning. Buehler threw a wild pitch in the sixth inning for the Brewers' second run.

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin silenced the Dodgers bats before Arcia walked to the plate as the third batter of the seventh frame. Arcia fouled off a Buehler knuckle curve before settling in for his second offering.

He smashed the 96.9-mph fastball over the right field fence for a 356-foot two-run homer. The shot had an exit velocity of 94-mph, according to Statcast.

Chacin allowed three hits and had six strikeouts in 5.1 shutout innings before being relieved in the sixth inning. The Brewers' bullpen nailed down the win by allowing just two hits and tossing eight strikeouts over the final 3.2 innings.

Game 4 of the 2018 NLCS is set for 9:09 p.m. on Tuesday in Los Angeles.