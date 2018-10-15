Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) walks on the field during Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 8 at Suntrust Park in Atlanta. Photo by Paul Abell/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves have given manager Brian Snitker a two-year contract extension.

Atlanta announced the pact on Monday. Snitker, 62, took over as the Braves' interim manager in 2016, posting a 59-65 record. The Braves went 72-90 in 2017 under Snitker, before winning the National League East this season with a 90-72 mark. The manager owns a 221-227 record during his Braves tenure.

Snitker's deal includes a club option for the 2021 season. He has been with the Braves organization for 43 seasons.

The Braves' 2018 campaign ended with a 3-1 series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.