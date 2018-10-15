Boston Red Sox mascot Wally entertains the crowd before play against the Houston Astros in game two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws against the Houston Astros in game two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts (L) reaches first base on a throwing error to Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the first inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer doubles in two runs against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park in Boston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts (R) dives to score against Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr. who delivered a wild pitch during the seventh inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park in Boston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts (R) takes off after doubling home a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on October 14, 2018. The Astros hold a 1-0 series lead over the Red Sox. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (L) congratulates right fielder Mookie Betts after win against the Houston Astros in game two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. hits a bases loaded three-run double off the wall in left field against the Houston Astros during the third inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday at Fenway Park in Boston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jackie Bradley Jr.'s three-run double in Game 2 helped the Boston Red Sox tie the 2018 ALCS against the Houston Astros on Sunday at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Red Sox center fielder stepped up to the plate as the sixth batter in the bottom of the third inning as Boston trailed 4-2. He worked a 2-1 count against Astros starter Gerrit Cole before smacking a 97.8-mph fastball to left field, scoring Xander Bogaerts, Steve Pearce and Rafael Devers.

The double gave Boston a lead it would never surrender as the Red Sox bullpen allowed just one run over the final six innings.

"They did an outstanding job and they've done it throughout the postseason," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters. "We trust those guys. There's certain matchups we like with them and we're going to try to go to those matchups."

Boston took its initial lead in the bout with an Andrew Benintendi RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. Rafael Devers also had an RBI single in the same frame, putting Boston on top 2-0 early on.

Astros star George Springer tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the next inning, hitting a two-run double off of Red Sox starter David Price. Marwin Gonzalez gave Houston a 4-2 edge with a two-run homer in the top of the third inning.

Bradley arrived at the plate in the bottom of the frame to snatch away the Astros' momentum.

Boston pushed its lead to 6-4 on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning, before Mookie Betters plated Devers on an RBI double in the eighth inning.

Jose Altuve plated the Astros' final run with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning.

The series returns to Houston for Game 3, with first pitch coming at 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.