NLCS: Turner, Dodgers rally past Brewers in Game 2

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in the NLCS at Miller Park on October 13, 2018 in Milwaukee. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen celebrates a comeback win over the Milwaukee Brewers in NLCS at Miller Park on October 13, 2018 in Milwaukee. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (L) celebrates with teammate Max Muncy after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning in NLCS at Miller Park on October 13, 2018.Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Justin Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers came through in the nick of time, and now they can go home feeling good.

Turner hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to complete a rally and give the visiting Dodgers a stunner of a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series.

Things are now knotted at a game apiece.

The Dodgers were perplexed early, shut down with two singles off Brewers starter Wade Miley. But things changed against the Brewers' bullpen, generally one of the most vaunted in all of baseball.

It resulted in the Brewers' first loss in three weeks, with the 12-game winning streak coming to an abrupt halt.

The Brewers built a 3-0 lead as Miley pitched 5 ⅔ scoreless innings. He also had two hits -- which at one point in the night, was one more than the Dodgers.

But things changed in the seventh, when Cody Bellinger's RBI single gave LA some life. Austin Barnes later followed with a bases-loaded walk off Brewers All-Star reliever Jeremy Jeffress.

Chris Taylor kept a good thing going for the Dodgers in the eighth with a leadoff single, and Turner did the rest.

Game 3 is Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Walker Buehler is scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers, with Jhoulys Chacin slated to take the mound for the Brewers.