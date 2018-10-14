ALCS: Astros blast Red Sox in Game 1

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to the Houston Astros in the first inning of Game 1 of the ALCS at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on October 13, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Justin Verlander wasn't at his best but he was a lot better than Chris Sale.

In the end, the result was Verlander and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros throttling the host Boston Red Sox by a 7-2 count in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series on Saturday.

The 48-degree temperatures may have been to blame for the uncharacteristic struggles of Verlander and Sale, as the teams battled their way to a sixth-inning tie. That all changed when Carlos Correa singled to give the Astros a lead they would never relent and their fifth straight victory in the postseason.

Josh Reddick added a solo shot to lead off the ninth and Yuli Gurriel blasted a three-run homer to put things way out of reach.

Game 2 is Sunday, again in Boston, with David Price set to take the mound for the Red Sox against the Astros' Gerrit Cole. Price is 0-9 in 10 postseason starts.