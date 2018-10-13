Trending Stories

Giants lay egg in loss to Eagles
Snoop Dogg assesses Cleveland Browns' turnaround
UFC: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov to be suspended
Washington Nationals acquire Kyle Barraclough from Miami Marlins
Odell Beckham Jr. head-butts Giants 'fan'

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Monaco hires soccer legend Thierry Henry as coach
Mega Millions rises to $654 million; Powerball to be drawn Saturday
Mohamad Salah scores with corner kick, gets injured
Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' is the No. 1 album in the U.S.
'The Office' wouldn't work in 2018, says Steve Carell
 
