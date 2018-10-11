Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Gio Gonzalez will start Game 1 of the 2018 National League Championship Series for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee announced the Gonzalez was getting the nod on Thursday. The two-time All-Star did not play during the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies.
The southpaw posted a 2.13 ERA and a 3-0 record in five appearances this season for Milwaukee, after joining the team in an August trade from the Washington Nationals. Gonzalez was 7-11 with a 4.57 ERA in 27 games with the Nationals before the trade.
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee has Wade Miley slotted for a Game 2 start, with Jhoulys Chacin in line to take the mound for Game 3.
The Dodgers and Brewers begin the 2018 NLCS at 5:09 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.