Former Miami Marlins pitcher Kyle Barraclough poses during photo day on February 22 at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins have traded Kyle Barraclough to the Washington Nationals.

Miami received international bonus pool money in the swap. The National League East squads announced the exchange on Wednesday.

Barraclough, 28, posted a 4.20 ERA and had 10 saves in 61 appearances last season for the Marlins. The right-handed reliever also had a 1-6 record in 2018. Barraclough was 6-2 in 2017 with a 3.00 ERA and one save in 66 appearances for the Marlins.

For his career, Barraclough has a 3.21 ERA, 11 saves and a 15-12 record in 227 appearances. Barraclough made his Major League Baseball debut in 2015 for the Marlins. He made $1.1 million this season and is eligible for arbitration in 2019.

Barraclough entered the league as a seventh-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2012 First-Year Player Draft. The St. Mary's College of California product was traded to the Marlins in 2015 for right-handed pitcher Steve Cishek.