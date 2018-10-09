ALDS: Brock Holt, Red Sox take series lead vs. Yankees

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts takes the field in the 8th inning against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series on Monday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees batter Aaron Judge walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning of the American League Championship Series on Monday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Boston Red Sox infielder Brock Holt celebrates as he runs the basses after hitting a two-run home run in the 9th inning against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series on Monday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Brock Holt logged the first cycle in postseason history, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 16-1 on Monday in Boston.

The Game 3 American League Divisional Series victory also gave the Red Sox a 3-1 series lead. Boston is now one win away from an American League Championship Series date with the Houston Astros.

"This one I'll remember for a long time," Holt told reporters. "Obviously you don't go into the game expecting to make history or do anything like that ... let alone score 16 runs against a good New York Yankees team."

"It was a good night overall for everyone. This is one I'll remember for a long time and hopefully we can carry this over to tomorrow."

Holt entered the ninth inning needing just a home run to complete the historic feat. He waited for his chance as the fourth batter of the final inning. Holt smacked the first offering he saw from Austin Romine for a line drive two-run home run to right field.

Boston scored its initial run on a groundout by Christian Vazquez in the bottom of the second inning. The Red Sox plated two more runs in the third frame before a huge fourth inning.

Holt began the frame with a leadoff single. He came in to score the Red Sox's fourth run on a bases-loaded walk issued by Lance Lynn. Andrew Benintendi plated three more runs with an RBI double in the next at-bat. Steve Pearce later scored Benintendi on an RBI single to give Boston an 8-0 advantage.

Holt raked his triple in the next exchange, scoring Xander Bogaerts and Pearce. The Yankees plated their only run in the bottom of that frame.

Neither American League East squad pushed in another run for the next two innings, before the Boston bats heated up down the stretch.

The Red Sox began the eighth inning with back-to-back singles off of Stephen Tarpley before Holt scored Rafael Devers on a ground-rule double, giving Boston a 12-1 lead. Ian Kinsler came around to score on a wild pitch for the Red Sox's 13th run. Mookie Betts came up later in the frame, scoring Holt on an RBI single.

Holt made the score 16-1 with his two-run shot in the ninth inning, while completing the cycle. The Red Sox infielder ended the night 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Benintendi had a 2-for-3 night with three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox attempt to win the series in Game 4, which begins at 8:07 p.m. on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York City.