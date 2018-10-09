ALDS: Boston Red Sox eliminate New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello reacts after the final out of the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox used a dominant pitching performance to eliminate the New York Yankees from the 2018 postseason on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello allowed just four hits and one run in five innings of work. The Red Sox bullpen allowed just one hit over the final four innings to earn the 4-3 victory. Boston's Game 4 win completed a 3-1 series victory in the American League Division Series.

J.D. Martinez put the Red Sox on the board with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning. Ian Kinsler scored Steve Pearce on an RBI double later in the frame before Eduardo Nunez singled in Kinsler for a 3-0 Red Sox lead.

Christian Vazquez's solo home run in the fourth inning gave Boston a 4-0 advantage.

Brett Gardner plated the Yankees' first score with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Yankees added another run when Craig Kimbrel hit Neil Walker with the bases loaded in the ninth frame. Gary Sanchez closed the gap to one run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the next at-bat.

Kimbrel ended the game by forcing Gleyber Torres into a ground out for the final out of the ninth inning.

Boston used a bullpen foursome of Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Chris Sale and Kimbrel to secure the victory.

The Red Sox now face the Houston Astros in the 2018 American League Championship Series, starting at 8:09 p.m. on Saturday.