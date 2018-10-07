MLB Postseason Roundup: Yankees bounce back, Astros take command

Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez leaves the field after four hits and two RBI's in the win over the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park on October 6, 2018 in Houston. Houston lead the series 2-0. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Gary Sanchez and the New York Yankees fought their way past the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday to tie the series at one game apiece. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Gary Sanchez belted two homers, Aaron Judge nailed another and the New York Yankees gave themselves new postseason life by hammering out a 6-2 win over the rival Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The best-of-five American League Division Series is now knotted at a game apiece with Game 3 scheduled for 7:45 p.m. EST Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Normally reliable Red Sox starter David Price took a seat after just five outs, thanks to the first homer from Sanchez and the one by Judge. Sanchez's second, estimated at 479 feet, was a three-run shot that lifted the Yankees to a 6-1 lead in the seventh inning.

The Red Sox never recovered.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka allowed three hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one. His lone misstep was a solo homer surrendered to Xander Bogaerts, resulting in Boston's lone run.

Luis Severino is scheduled to pitch for the Yankees on Monday. He will face either Rick Porcello or Nathan Eovaldi.

Astros 3, Indians 1

Gerrit Cole picked up where Justin Verlander left off, and the defending champion Houston Astros are one win away from advancing to the ALCS yet again following Saturday's win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Cole struck out 12, walking nobody, leading the Astros' second-straight night of allowing just three hits for one of the baseball's most potent lineups.

Alex Bregman and Marwin Gonzalez gave the Astros' pitching staff all the support it needed -- with Bergman homering for the second straight day and Gonzalez smashing a go-ahead, two-run double.

Meanwhile, the Indians have been a nightmare at the plate, batting .100 (6 for 60) and scoring a measly three runs in the first two games combined. This after a regular season in which the Indians compiled a .259 average, good enough for second in the majors.

On Saturday, their lone run came off a Francisco Lindor homer in the third inning.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Game 3 is Monday in Cleveland, when 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel of the Astros squares off against the Indians' Mike Clevinger. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EST.