Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers survived a ninth-inning meltdown that forced extra innings so Mike Moustakas could win the game with a walk-off single Thursday night, giving the Brew Crew a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

The clutch two-out hit scored Christian Yelich from third base, breaking the tie and setting off pandemonium at a packed Miller Park.

Yelich, the Brewers right fielder and front-runner for the National League MVP Award, hit a 2-run home run in the third inning that was the game's only score until the ninth, when Brewers closer Jeremy Jeffress allowed three hits and two runs, including an RBI single by Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon.

Moustakas, a trade deadline acquisition from the Kansas City Royals, called his walk-off hit an "unbelievable moment."

"A game like that is no good for the heart, no good for the blood pressure," Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun added. "The way the game went for the first eight innings, we had to win that game. We could not lose that game at home."

The Brewers will take their 1-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS into Game 2 Friday afternoon.