Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin stands on the mound with Matt Chapman and other players when he changes pitchers in the 6th inning against the New York Yankees in the MLB American League wild card game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees batter Luke Voit (R) watches his RBI triple off Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Blake Treinen (39) in front of A's catcher Jonathan Lucroy and umpire Jim Wolf in the sixth inning of their MLB American League wild card game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees runner Aaron Judge celebrates after he scored on batter Aaron Hicks double against the Oakland Athletics in the sixth inning of their MLB American League wild card game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees batter Aaron Hicks (R) celebrates as he runs into second base past Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien after hitting a RBI double in the sixth inning of their MLB American League wild card game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees Aaron Judge hits a lead off double in the 6th inning against the Oakland Athletics in the MLB American League wild card game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees Aaron Judge hits a 2-run home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics in the MLB American League wild card game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks celebrate after the game against the Oakland Athletics in the MLB American League wild card game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, center fielder Aaron Hicks and left fielder Brett Gardner celebrate the final out of the Yankees 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in the American League Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium Wednesday. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a 2-run home run in the first inning Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics in the MLB American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Two of the fiercest rivals in sports will meet in the American League Division Series.

Powered by home runs from sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees won the AL Wild Card Game, 7-2 over the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night.

For the second year in a row, the Yankees will enter the divisional round via the one-game wild card. Next, the Bronx Bombers head to Boston to face the rival Red Sox for a best-of-five series that starts Friday.

Despite the final score, Wednesday's game was a nail-biter for the first five innings with Judge's two-run blast in the first as the only score. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino kept A's hitters off balance with seven strike-outs and just two hits over four innings. Severino dialed it up to 99.6 mph to strike out shortstop Marcus Semian with the bases loaded in the fourth.

"That Wild Card Game is no joke. It takes years off of you," said Judge, the Yanks' right fielder. "It was a tough game, a fun game; you live for those moments. Any big moment like that, you enjoy those situations. You enjoy the pressure. Your back's against the wall; that's what this team is all about."

The Red Sox won the AL East with 108 wins, setting a new franchise record, and won the season series against the Yankees 10-9.

The National League Division Series starts Thursday with the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers at 5:07 p.m. and the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers at 8:37 p.m.

