Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Tuesday in a wild game that kicked off the Major League Baseball postseason.
Colorado's Tony Wolters' two-out single off Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the 13th inning sent the Rockies to the National League Divisional Series.
Wolters, a backup catcher with a .170 batting average, said it was the biggest postseason hit of his three-year career.
"Are you kidding me?" he said after the game. "Yeah, that was probably the biggest postseason hit I've ever had, that's for sure."
The Cubs, who won 95 games this year and are just two years removed from a World Series crown, ended their season in disappointing fashion.
The Rockies will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers in the NLDS series, with Game 1 set for Thursday night.
The Oakland A's face the New York Yankees Wednesday night in the American League Wild Card Game.