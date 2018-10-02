Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) is congratulated by Yasiel Puig (66) after a two-run homer against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of the National League West tiebreaker on Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Yasiel Puig is guaranteeing that the Los Angeles Dodgers will win the 2018 World Series.

The star outfielder made the bold prediction on Monday at Dodger Stadium, following his team's 5-2 victory against the Colorado Rockies in a National League tiebreaker. The victory sent the Dodgers to the National League Divisional Series where they will face the Atlanta Braves.

"We are going for more," Puig told Dodgers radio host David Vassegh. "Hey, Atlanta see you soon baby. And the next one, Chicago, Colorado, no matter who is going ... we are going to beat them."

"And we are going to the World Series again and this time we are going to win the World Series. In 2018, the big party is here is Los Angeles."

Puig just being Puig. 😆🍾 pic.twitter.com/Gdhof6A5FP — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 2, 2018

Puig -- who was shirtless and holding two beers during the exchange -- finished the interview by pouring the beverages on Vassegh's head. He then showed off some dance moves before walking away.

The 2014 All-Star went 1-for-4 in Monday's victory. Atlanta and Los Angeles begin their postseason series on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers last won a World Series in 1988, beating the Oakland Athletics in five games.