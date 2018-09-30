New York Mets legend David Wright bids farewell

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets legend David Wright was showered with a standing ovation as fans watched him take the field for likely his final game as an active player.

The 35-year-old infielder donned his iconic No. 5 Mets threads for one final game, a 1-0 Mets win against the Miami Marlins on Saturday at Citi Field in New York City.

Wright went 0-for-1 and reached base on a walk, before departing to the dugout. He later returned to the field to speak to the crowd of nearly 44,000.

"This is love," Wright told the sold-out stadium, following the extra-innings triumph. "I can't say anything else. This is love."

Wright made his first game appearance in more than two years on Friday as a pinch hitter. He hit third on Saturday. He teared up on the field when he saw Mets manager Mickey Callaway walking out to substitute him out of the game one final time.

"For a split second I looked around the field and I saw the signs and heard the chants," Wright told reporters. "And everything kind of hits you at once."

Wright is a seven-time All-Star. He posted a .226 average with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in 37 games during the 2016 season. He has a career average of .296 with 242 home runs. He first joined the Mets as the No. 38 overall pick in the 2001 MLB June Amateur Draft. He made his debut on July 21, 2004.

"If you're not a person like David Wright is, you don't get to get honored like this," Callaway said. "These guys are going to play baseball for a small part of their lives, and then they have to be human beings the rest of it. They should all look up to David in that regard."

Wright is the Mets' franchise leader in many categories, including hits, at-bats, plate appearances, runs scored, total bases and doubles. He ranks No. 2 all-time in franchise history in home runs, 10 behind Darryl Strawberry.

"I've never been one to love the spotlight," Wright said. "I love the playing field and I love being part of a team. But to be singled out tonight was something that was a little, for me at least, uncomfortable. But toward the end of it, I can't tell you how much I loved the fans' reaction. I can't tell you how much I loved the city's reaction. It was truly amazing and I can't thank everybody enough. It hit me right in the heart."