Kanye West, son Saint throw out first pitch at White Sox game

Kanye West threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game on Sunday in Chicago. Pool Photo by John Taggart/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Chicago's own Kanye West threw out the first pitch with his son Saint before the White Sox took on the Cubs in a crosstown series.

The Cubs won the game 6-1 and won the series 2-1 with the win on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago's south side, where West grew up.

West and his son walked out to his song Homecoming. He strolled to the mound with Saint riding on his shoulders. Saint -- a right-hander -- tossed the pitch toward home plate while his dad held his shoulders. The off-speed offering landed in the grass.

West tossed a slightly more emphatic pitch, with the offering going a bit outside to the right of the plate as White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito served as the catcher for the ceremonial heave.

The lyrics to West's Homecoming feature several references to Chicago:

Reach for the stars so if you fall, you land on a cloud. Jump in the crowd, spark your lighters, wave 'em around. If you don't know by now, I'm talking 'bout Chi-Town!

He also references Lake Michigan in the Graduation hit from 2007:

Maybe you, do you remember when? Fireworks at Lake Michigan. Oh, now I'm coming home again. Maybe you, do you remember when? Fireworks at Lake Michigan. Oh, now I'm coming home again. Maybe we can start again.

Saint West stole the show. pic.twitter.com/w6UGQPv2gq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 23, 2018

West told a crowd of high school students last week that he is moving back to Chicago while attending an event hosted by Chance The Rapper. He shares a 5-year-old daughter named North and 9-month-old daughter named Chicago with wife Kim Kardashian.