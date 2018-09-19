Charlie Blackmon hits 447-foot HR off Clayton Kershaw

Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon watches his solo home run in the fifth inning off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw go 447 feet into the pavilion in right-center field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Charlie Blackmon took Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw deep with a 447-foot bomb during a Colorado Rockies victory in Los Angeles.

The solo blast had an exit velocity of 108 mph and gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Los Angeles came back to earn a 3-2 victory on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

"Obviously there was a lot of traffic out there and there was one big swing by Blackmon, but other than that, for the most part, it was OK," Kershaw told reporters.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Matt Kemp brought in Manny Machado with an RBI single. D.J. LeMahiue tied the game when he reached on an error in the top of the third inning, scoring Garrett Hampson.

Kyle Freeland began the top of the fifth inning with a strikeout before Kershaw settled in against Blackmon.

The Dodgers looped in a 73.2-mph curveball for a ball before changing it up with a fastball. Blackmon hacked at Kershaw's second offering, sending the 90.6-mph pitch deep to center field for his 27th home run of the season.

Blackmon's bomb was the longest home run allowed by Kershaw at Dodger Stadium since Statcast began tracking home runs in 2015.

The Dodgers tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Chris Taylor RBI single.

Taylor returned to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning, hitting a walk-off solo home run to win the game for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers look to earn a series sweep of the Rockies by winning the finale, which starts at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

In addition to his 27 home runs, Blackmon leads the National League with 109 runs scored. He is also hitting .287 with 65 RBIs on the season.