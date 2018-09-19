Cardinals' Jordan Hicks Ks Braves' Ozzie Albies on filthy sinker

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks did not allow a hit in one inning of relief against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Jordan Hicks had some serious movement on a sinker that he used to strikeout Ozzie Ablies during a St. Louis Cardinals win against the Atlanta Braves.

The right-handed reliever showed his stuff during one inning out of the bullpen, helping the Cardinals earn the 8-1 victory on Tuesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

St. Louis led 2-1 after six innings before sending Hicks to the mound in the seventh inning. He immediately stepped in to face Albies, tossing the Braves second baseman a 101.1-mph sinker for strike on his first offering.

Albies took a swing and missed an 87.8-mph sinker on the next offering of the exchange. Hicks eyed the infielder before tossing in his best stuff for the strikeout.

The Cardinals pitcher gassed in the offering, which began working toward the center of the plate. The pitch then took a wild turn, falling down and away from Albies and resulting in a huge swing and miss.

Hicks' pitch also clocked in at 99.6 mph.

He finished off the frame by inducing a groundout from Freddie Freeman before Nick Markakis flew out to center field to end the inning.

The Cardinals added four runs in the top of the fourth inning and two more scores in the top of the ninth frame to seal the lopsided victory.

St. Louis looks to sweep the series with the finale set for Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.