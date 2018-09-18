Justus Sheffield: New York Yankees promote top prospect

New York Yankees pitcher Justus Sheffield poses during Photo Day on February 21 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees have promoted top prospect Justus Sheffield.

New York also recalled right-handed pitcher Domingo German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and transferred outfielder Clint Frazier to the 60-day disabled list. Sheffield signed a Major League contract and was selected to the active roster from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The young left-handed pitcher was rated the No. 27 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He was No. 1 in the Yankees' system. He was ranked as the No. 12 pitching prospect in baseball.

Sheffield, 22, was originally selected by the Cleveland Indians as the No. 31 overall pick in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft. He entered the Yankees' system as part of the July 2016 Andrew Miller trade.

Sheffield posted a 2.48 ERA and a 706 record in 25 appearances in Double-A and Triple-A this year. He had a 3.12 ERA with a 7-7 record in 19 Minor League Baseball appearances during the 2017 season.

The Yankees begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Nathon Eovaldi will take the mound for the Yankees in the first game of the American League East rivalry clash, while David Price gets the ball for the second game.

Sheffield is expected to see work out of the bullpen to begin his MLB career.