Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Trevor Story set a franchise record for home runs by a shortstop in the Colorado Rockies' 10-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 471-foot bomb came in the bottom of the third inning during the triumph on Thursday at Coors Field in Denver. Story now has 33 home runs on the season.

"I really don't care too much about [the distance]," Story told reporters. "Maybe later it's cool to see how far it went. Just trying to put a good swing on the ball. If it goes over the fence, that's all that matters."

Nolan Arenado hit the first long ball of the night, blasting a solo shot off of Diamondbacks starter Matt Koch in the bottom of the first inning. A.J. Pollock tied the score with his own solo bomb in the next inning for the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Freeland gave the Rockies another lead by plating Story with an RBI double in the bottom of the second frame.

Koch struck out D.J. LeMahieu to begin the bottom of the third inning before allowing an Arenado single. Koch struck out Carlos Gonzalez for the second out of the inning in the next exchange.

Then Story walked to the plate. The Rockies shortstop worked the count full on seven pitches before Koch tossed in a 91.8-mph fastball. Story belted the offering deep to left field for a two-run shot, giving the Rockies a 4-1 edge. The 471-foot moonshot had an exit velocity of 112 mph and a launch angle of 26 degrees, according to Statcast.

Rockies center fielder David Dahl doubled in Freeland for another run in the fourth frame before the Diamondbacks scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning, cutting the lead to 5-3.

The Rockies put the Diamondbacks away for good in the bottom of the seventh inning. Arizona reliever Brad Boxberger walked Ian Desmond with the bases loaded for the first run of the inning. Charlie Blackmon plated Story and Noel Cuevas with an RBI single later in the inning. Dahl and LeMahiue hit RBI singles in the same frame for the Rockies' final two runs.

Story is now hitting .292 on the season with 33 home runs and 102 RBIs. The All-Star infielder also had a National League-high 40 doubles and 312 total bases. Story also has 25 stolen bases this season for the Rockies.

Colorado beat Arizona 3-1 in the four-game series. The Rockies travel for a three-game series against the Giants starting at 10:15 p.m. Friday at AT&T Park in San Francisco.