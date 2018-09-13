Sept. 13 (UPI) -- An usher made a one-handed catch look effortless in the second inning of the Boston Red Sox's recent win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The snare occurred in the second inning of the Red Sox's 1-0 triumph. Blue Jays third baseman Yangervis Solarte was up at the plate in the top of the frame facing Red Sox starter David Price.

Price forced Kendrys Morales to fly out to right field before tossing in a 93.1-mph fastball to begin his exchange with Solarte. The Blue Jays infielder sliced the pitch foul. The ball carried up into the stands above first base.

A nearby usher was waiting near an empty Fenway Park tunnel before seeing the ball floating toward his area. He calmly reached out his right hand and snagged the ball, without taking a step from where he was standing. He then help up the ball and smiled as the crowd cheered.

The usher proceed to toss the ball to a little boy in the stands after making the play.

Solarte grounded out on the next pitch before Price struck out Teoscar Hernandez to end the inning.

Boston plated the only run of the game when Rafael Devers scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Red Sox look to sweep the Blue Jays with the final bout of the three-game series coming at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday in Boston.