Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning on August 15 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was so eager to play the Washington Nationals on Thursday that he wore his full uniform on the team plane.

Rizzo posted an Instagram photo of himself wearing his Cubs kit while sitting alongside his teammates on the plane Wednesday after the Cubs lost to the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs flew to Washington for a one-game faceoff against the Nationals at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday at Nationals Park.

Rizzo also held his Cubs bag while on board the flight for the quick road trip. The Cubs infielder also referenced Hurricane Florence, hoping that the weather in the area would allow for the game to be played.

"Dear Florence, Please stay away until after the game and please feel free to turn north and miss land all together. Sincerely, Tony," Rizzo wrote on Instagram.

Rizzo went 0-for-4 and had two strikeouts in the Cubs' loss on Wednesday, so he might be trying to gain so momentum before facing the Nationals.

He is hitting .277 on the season.