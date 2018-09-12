Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals catcher Spencer Kieboom hit his first career home run in a win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The solo shot came in the fifth inning of the Nationals' 34-1 victory on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Washington and Philadelphia played a scoreless first four innings before Kieboom walked to the plate as the second batter of the fifth frame. Wilmer Difo began the inning by hitting a ground out to third base.

Kieboom appeared to spit a tooth into the dirt before he stepped into the box. Phillies pitcher Nick Pivvetta then tossed in a 94-mph fastball to the Nationals catcher. Kieboom smashed the offering over the right field fence to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead.

Kieboom pointed toward a gap in his teeth as he ran around the bases, joking with his teammates about the light dental work.

He said after the game that he was having fun with his teammates by pointing to the open space in his teeth, which was caused by biting into a baguette earlier in the day.

The long ball traveled 356 feet and had an exit velocity of 98 mph, according to Statcast.

Bryce Harper plated the Nationals' second run with an RBI single in the same inning. Ryan Zimmerman gave the Nationals a 3-0 advantage with another RBI single in the top of the eighth inning. Maikel Franco was responsible for the Phillies' lone score with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth frame.

Kieboom went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the victory.