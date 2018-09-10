Alex Rodriguez mops bathroom, flips burgers in losing bet to Mark Wahlberg

Alex Rodriguez gives away New York Yankees tickets after Keith Urban performed on NBC's "Today" show on August 2 at Rockefeller Center in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Alex Rodriguez found himself on the wrong end of a baseball bet with Mark Wahlberg, resulting in a punishment of mopping floors and flipping burgers.

Rodriguez and Wahlberg made the pact on Aug. 4. The Boston Red Sox were hosting the New York Yankees in a four-game series from Aug. 2 through Aug. 5 and Walberg bet Rodriguez that his Red Sox would sweep the series. Rodriguez went with his former team, the Yankees.

If Rodriguez lost the bet, he would have to work at one of Walhberg's restaurants. Well, the Red Sox won the final game of the series 5-4, sweeping the Yankees.

"Needless to say, Alex failed miserably in his prediction, so now he has to show the greatest fans in the world how to get his hands dirty and serve some delicious Wahlburgers," Wahlberg said in an Instagram story posted by Rodriguez.

The former Yankees slugger posted footage from his day at the restaurant on Sunday on Instagram.

"Ready to honor my promise to Mark Wahlberg and flip some Wahlburgers at Boston," Rodriguez wrote Sunday afternoon on social media.

Rodriguez fulfilled his end of the bet by flipping burgers, greeting customers, clearing tables, making milkshakes and mopping floors.

"Last month, Mark Wahlberg and his Red Sox brought the broom out and swept my Yankees," Rodriguez wrote. "So today, I got the mop."

"It was time to me to hold up my end of the deal and report for duty to the Wahlburgers location near Fenway Park. Today, I had to do a little bit of everything -- greet customers, flip burgers, clear tables, and yes, mop the bathroom floor. But what I thought was going to be a tough day turned out to be a day I really enjoyed."

"The people in New England were incredibly hospitable. I'm sure they were in a great mood with both the Red Sox at home today and the Patriots opening their season here, too. I was grateful for the way I was treated, and hey, I even got a free lunch in the deal."

Rodriguez added that he needs to double down and get Wahlberg in the Bronx.

"Everybody please give him a big round of applause for being such a good sport," Wahlberg said. "I hope you had fun today and I hope you also learned a valuable lesson, Alex you never go against Boston, especially if you are not on the field."

The Yankees are 5-8 this season against the Red Sox.

The rival American League East squads play in a three-gamer series starting on Sept. 18 in New York before facing off for one final time to end the regular season in a three-game series starting Sept. 28 at Fenway Park in Boston.