Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros celebrates with the "milking the cow" gesture after hitting in three runs with an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins in the 8th inning on September 5 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros broke out in a bobsled celebration after Alex Bregman went deep against the Boston Red Sox.

Houston hit the sled in the third inning of its 5-3 victory against the Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston.

Xander Bogaerts helped the Red Sox earn the initial lead with an RBI double in the first inning. The Astros came back in the second frame, starting with an RBI triple from Tyler White. Jake Marisnick put the defending World Series champs up 2-1 with a sacrifice fly RBI in the same frame.

Jose Altuve began the third inning with a line out to center field before Bregman settled in against Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez. The southpaw began the exchange with an 87.7-mph changeup for a ball. He then huffed in a 94.7-mph fastball.

Bregman belted the pitch over the left centerfield fence for his 30th home run of the season, giving the Astros a 3-1 edge. The long ball traveled 376 feet and had an exit velocity of 102-mph, according to Statcast.

After rounding the bases on the solo shot, Bregman joined three teammates in driving an invisible bobsled before staring at a nearby camera.

The Astros increased their lead with a Martin Baldonado home run, before Yuli Gurriel plated George Springer with an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Bogaerts homered in the fifth frame to slightly close the gap. Andrew Benintendi plated Blake Swihart with a ground ball single in the bottom of the ninth inning for the final run of the game.

The Astros vie for a three-game sweep of the Red Sox at 8:08 p.m. on Sunday in Boston.