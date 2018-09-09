Cubs' Victor Caratini shows off giant bat flip after grand slam vs. Nationals

Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini hits a single off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Dan Jennings (not pictured) in the seventh inning of a baseball game on April 27 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini did his best bat flip after smashing a grand slam against the Washington Nationals.

Caratini spent some extra time and earned some style points on the long ball in the second game of the Cubs' doubleheader against the Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Nationals won the game 6-5.

The Cubs and Nationals were scoreless through the first three innings before Caratini stepped into the box in the fourth frame. Kris Bryant began the inning by taking a walk before Anthony Rizzo got out on a fly ball to center field. Javier Baez doubled before Jefry Rodriguez intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber to load the bases.

David Bote struck out for the second out of the inning, prompting Caratini to walk to the plate.

Rodriguez began his exchange with the Cubs catcher by tossing an 81.1-mph curveball into the dirt for a ball. He then tossed in an 89-mph changeup. Caratini smacked the offering over the center field fence for a grand slam, giving the Cubs a 4-0 edge.

Caratini's blast traveled 419 feet and left the park at 104-mph, according to Statcast. After he smashed the four-bagger, Caratini held the bat up with his right hand before flipping it straight up with a flick of his wrist.

The Nationals came back and cut the Cubs' lead to 4-3 in the sixth inning, getting a homer from Anthony Rendon, an RBI triple from Adrian Sanchez and an RBI double from Adrian Sanchez.

Bryant doubled in Terrance Gore in the seventh inning to give the Cubs a 5-3 edge in the seventh inning.

Rendon got an RBI double in the seventh inning before Bryce Harper gave the Nationals a 6-5 edge with a two-run homer in the same frame.

Caratini was 1-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored in the loss. The Nationals won the first game of the double-header 10-3.