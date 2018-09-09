Trending Stories

U.S. Open: Osaka beats Serena Williams, who has meltdown, for title
Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to play without QB Jameis Winston
New England Patriots gave 5-year extension to OC Josh McDaniels
College Football Roundup: Clemson sneaks by Texas A&M
Moto2's Romano Fenati grabs fellow rider's brakes during race

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Venice Film Festival

Latest News

Knife-wielding attacker wounds 7 in Paris
Miami Dolphins beat Tennessee Titans in longest game in NFL history
CBS' Les Moonves steps down after sexual misconduct allegations
Dallas police officer arrested after entering wrong apartment and killing man
U.S. Open 2018: Djokovic beats del Potro for 14th Grand Slam
 
Back to Article
/