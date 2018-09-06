Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story hits longest homer since 2015

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story went yard three times in a win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday in Denver. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hit three home runs -- including the longest since 2015 -- in a 5-3 win against the San Francisco Giants.

Story hit the trio of four-baggers on Wednesday at Coors Field in Denver. He finished the night 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. The Rockies infielder hit all three shots off of Giants starter Andrew Suarez.

His first blast came in the bottom of the first inning. Story fell down in the count 0-2 before working the count to 2-2. He smashed Suarez's fifth offering of the exchange -- an 87.3-mph slider -- over the left field fence for his 29th home run of the season. That solo shot traveled 459 feet and had an exit velocity of 110-mph.

Story's first homer gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead. Austin Slater tied the game for the Giants with an RBI single in the top of the third inning. Aramis Garcia hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning to give the Giants a one-run lead.

Then Story came up for his biggest bash of the night. He fouled off Suarez's first offering of that exchange before taking a ball. He then swatted a 92.2-mph Suarez fastball to deep left field for a 505-foot bomb, tying to score at 3-3. That mammoth homer had an exit velocity of 112-mph.

Suarez's final home run of the night came in the bottom of the sixth inning. His 31st long ball of the season came off of a Suarez changeup and went 416-feet on a line drive to left field.

D.J. LeMahieu hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh frame to give the Rockies some insurance before the Colorado bullpen closed out the victory.

