Colorado Rockies star Charlie Blackmon runs in from the outfield in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 2 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies centerfielder Charlie Blackmon took a line drive to the head from a teammate while on deck during a win against the San Francisco Giants.

Blackmon took the shot to the noggin in the top of the third inning in a 5-3 victory on Wednesday at Coors Field in Denver.

He was standing to the right of the plate and taking some practice swings as Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela was at the plate facing Giants starter Andrew Suarez. The Giants arm had a 1-1 count on Senzatela before throwing in a 91-mph fastball.

Senzatela swung at the offering, sharply fouling the ball back to the right. The rip went directly into Blackmon's batting helmet and sent him falling to the ground. Rockies manager Bud Black and team staff checked on the outfielder, but he remained in the game.

Blackmon struck out on four pitches in the following exchange with Suarez. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the loss.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story went 3-for-4 in the win with three home runs, including the longest bomb since the 2015 season.

Blackmon, 32, is playing in his eighth season with the Rockies. The three-time All-Star leads the National League in runs scored. Last season, Blackmon led the National league with a .331 batting average. He also led baseball in plate appearances, runs scored, hits and triples in 2017.