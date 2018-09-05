Smashing Debut: Brandon Phillips smacks game-winning homer for Boston Red Sox

Former Atlanta Braves infielder Brandon Phillips poses during 2017 Photo Day at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Photo by Tony Firriolo/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Brandon Phillips made a great first impression for the Boston Red Sox, smashing a game-winning home run in a 9-8 win against the Braves on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The three-time All-Star signed with the Red Sox in July. He went 1-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks in Wednesday's victory.

His biggest bash came in the ninth inning. Boston trailed 7-1 entering the eighth frame before scoring six runs in the inning to tie the game. The Braves jumped ahead 8-7 in the bottom of the eighth inning, courtesy of a Freddie Freeman home run, before Phillips settled things.

Andrew Benintendi hit a single off of Braves lefty A.J. Minter in the second at-bat of the final frame. Steve Pearce followed that exchange with a strikeout for the second out of the inning. Then Phillips walked to the plate. The veteran infielder eyed a 95.2-mph Minter fastball, before hammering the pitch to left field.

Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. didn't even attempt to field the ball, as it was hit halfway up the seats.

Phillips' long ball traveled 432 feet and had an exit velocity of 109-mph, according to Statcast.

The Red Sox swept the Braves 3-0 in the series. Boston battles the Houston Astros in a three-game series starting at 7:10 p.m. on Friday at Fenway Park in Boston.