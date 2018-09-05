Mets' Todd Frazier tricks umpire into catch call by using different baseball

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier stands in the infield against the Washington Nationals on August 25 at Citi Field in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier tricked umpires during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers by pretending to catch a ball in foul territory.

Frazier's trick was revealed Tuesday night, but occurred during the Mets' 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Dodger Stadium, according to SNY and MLB.com.

Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo was facing Mets starter Jacob deGrom to lead off the bottom of the second inning during the exchange. Verdugo was down 1-2 in the count before he sliced a 98.1-mph deGrom fastball down the third base line.

Frazier gave chase and appeared the make the catch, before falling into the first row of stands in foul territory. A few seconds later, Frazier showed his glove to the umpire, who awarded the third baseman with the first out of the frame.

.@SteveGelbs reveals the TRUTH behind the @FlavaFraz21 diving “catch” on Monday. Video don’t lie! pic.twitter.com/P4a1gBQIXe — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 5, 2018

But did he really make the out? Apparently not.

According to SNY's Steve Gelbs, Frazier did an exchange of the baseball with another nearby baseball. If you slow down the replay of Frazier's "catch," you can see him land on a bag that contains an alternate baseball. The ball falls on the ground with Frazier. Another fan picks up a different baseball several feet from Frazier. After making the "catch" Frazier also tossed his ball back into the stands. He was later seen talking about the play in the dugout, laughing about the exchange with his teammates.

Frazier went 0-for-3 at the plate in the victory.