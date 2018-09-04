Oakland A's starting pitcher Trevor Cahill (53) pulls on his jersey after striking out New York Yankees Miguiel Andujar in the first inning on Monday at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees starting CC Sabathia throws to the Oakland A's in the first inning on Monday at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Athletics outfielder Mark Canha (20) blasts a home rune off New York Yankees relief pitcher A.J. Cole in the fifth inning on Monday at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics beat up CC Sabathia for five runs in 3.1 innings in a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees in Oakland.

Oakland came away with the triumph on Monday. Sabathia was saddled with his sixth loss of the season after allowing seven hits, four earned runs and two walks in the start. Trevor Cahill earned his sixth win of the year, allowing four hits and three runs in five innings.

Aaron Hicks put the Yankees ahead with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the first frame, plating new teammate Andrew McCutchen. Khris Davis tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Sabathia walked Matt Olson with the bases loaded later in the inning, giving the Athletics the early advantage.

Athletics outfielder Mark Canha increased the lead by reaching on a throwing error by third baseman Miguel Andujar. Davis came around to score on the play, giving the home team a 3-1 edge.

Luke Voit hit a game-tying two-run homer off of Cahill in the top of the second inning. Matt Chapman got the lead back for the Athletics with an RBI double in the bottom of that frame.

Jed Lowrie gave the Athletics a 5-3 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning, before Canha returned to the plate and put the game away.

Canha settled in against Yankees reliever A.J. Cole in the bottom of the fifth inning during that exchange. Cole tossed consecutive called strikers before heaving in an 84-mph slider. Canha jumped all over the offering, depositing the baseball over the left field fence for his 16th home run of the season. The blast traveled 407 feet and had an exit velocity of 101-mph, according to Statcast.

The Athletics and Yankees resume their three-game showdown at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Oakland.