Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto makes a play on a ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals' Kolton Wong on July 13 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds All-Star first baseman Joey Votto traded his jersey for a fan's shirt during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Votto made the swap during the Reds' 5-1 loss to the Pirates on Monday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The fan -- named Kyle Olding -- was sitting near the front row while wearing a shirt reading "Votto for President." The Reds star walked over to the seats along the first base line and exchanged words with Olding before the fan removed his cap and pulled his shirt over his head and handed it to Votto.

Votto handed Olding his road jersey -- with an autograph on the back -- in the shirt trade.

The Reds star is a Canada native and can't run for president. He signed the jersey, "More like Prime Minister!"

"A memory I'll never forget," Olding tweeted.

Votto went 1-for-4 in the Reds' loss. He is hitting .282 on the season with nine home runs and 57 RBIs. The Reds and Pirates resume their three-game National League Central series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.