Victor Reyes leads Detroit Tigers over New York Yankees

Detroit Tigers batter Victor Reyes runs the bases past New York Yankees relief pitcher Sonny Gray after hitting a home run in the sixth inning on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Detroit Tigers batter Victor Reyes is welcomed at the dugout steps after he hit a home run against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Detroit Tigers batter Victor Reyes follows through as he hits a home run against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Detroit Tigers rookie Victor Reyes had four hits -- including his first career home run -- in an 11-7 win against the New York Yankees on Sunday in New York.

Niko Goodrum gave the Tigers their initial lead, plating JaCoby Jones on a first inning single. But the Yankees stormed back in the bottom of the opening inning. Aaron Hicks hit his 24th home run of the season to tie the game. Gary Sanchez gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the same frame.

Reyes plated Ronny Rodriguez with a double in the top of the second inning to tie the score at 2-2. Reyes returned to the plate in the top of the fourth inning, scoring Rodriguez with another RBI double to give the Tigers a 3-2 edge.

Jones doubled to score Rodriguez and Dawel Lugo later in the inning. Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer to give the Tigers a 7-2 advantage entering the bottom of the fourth inning.

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit homered in the bottom of the frame, but Reyes answered back in the top of the sixth inning. The Tigers rookie took Yankees arm Sonny Gray yard with a solo swat to right field. Reyes' first career homer traveled 390 feet and had an exit velocity of 102-mph, according to Statcast.

The Yankees answered back in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting RBI singles from Miguel Andujar and Neil Walker, but could not close the gap.

Rodriguez plated Castellanos and Mikie Mahtook in the top of the final inning to increase the Tigers' lead to six runs. Gleyber Torres scored Hicks and Andujar on a single in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Yankees' final runs in the loss.

Reyes was 4-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout out of the nine spot in the order for the Tigers. Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the win.

The Yankees start a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at 4:05 p.m. on Monday in Oakland. The Tigers have a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, starting at 2:10 p.m. on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago