George Springer, Alex Bregman spoil Shohei Ohtani return, Astros edge Angels

Roberto Osuna of the Houston Astros pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the 9th inning on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Odrisamer Despaigne of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Houston Astros in the 5th inning on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the 7th inning on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2, getting home runs from George Springer and Alex Bregman on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Springer started the game's scoring. The Astros right fielder stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third inning to face Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. The Angels righty worked a 1-2 count against the World Series hero before heaving in a 77-mph slider. Springer turned on the offering, mashing it over the left field fence for a two-run homer. The blast traveled 370 feet and had an exit velocity of 98-mph, according to Statcast.

Los Angeles tightened the score when Jefry Marte plated Taylor Ward in the top of the next inning on an RBI ground out. Odrisamer Despaigne walked Carlos Correa with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth frame, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead.

Angels second baseman David Fletcher was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning for Los Angeles' final run of the clash. Bregman followed in the bottom of the next inning with his 27th home run of the season.

That solo shot traveled 417 feet and had an exit velocity of 103-mph, according to Statcast.

Springer went 3-for-5, with two RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout for the Astros. Bregman was 2-for-4, with an RBI and a run scored in the victory.

Gerrit Cole earned his 13th win of the season, allowing two runs and six hits, while tossing nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings for Houston. Ohtani took the loss for the Angeles, allowing two runs and two hits in 2.1 innings of work.

The Astros begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 p.m. on Monday in Houston. The Angels begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. on Monday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.