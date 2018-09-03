Cincinnati Reds get back-to-back bombs to beat St. Louis Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton holds onto his helmet as he rounds first base enroute to a double in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Reds star Scooter Gennett runs to first base, hitting a RBI single in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Reds star Eugenio Suarez points to his dugout after hitting the game winning two-run home run in the tenth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds got back-to-back extra innings long balls to beat the Cardinals 6-4 on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

St. Louis and Cincinnati entered the 10th inning tied at 3-3. Reds star Joey Votto began the frame by taking a walk from Bud Norris. The Cardinals reliever followed that exchange by forcing Scooter Gennett to pop out.

Then Suarez came to the plate. The Reds third baseman took a 95.3-mph fastball for a ball before settling in for Norris' second offering of the exchange. He proceeded to belt an 89.7-mph cutter over the left center field fence for his 31st home run of the season, giving the Reds a 5-3 edge.

Suarez's shot traveled 408 feet and had an exit velocity of 109-mph, according to Statcast.

The Reds added to their lead in the next at-bat. That time Brandon Dixon got the best of a 94.9-mph Norris fastball. The Reds outfielder sent the 2-1 offering out of the park for a 385-foot shot at 103-mph, according to Statcast.

Greg Garcia plated the Cardinals' final run in the bottom of the 10th inning with an RBI ground out, but St. Louis could not rally against Reds reliever Raisel Iglesias.

Gennett began the scoring in Sunday's win with an RBI single in the first inning. Votto scored the Reds' second run after a wild pitch from Cardinals starter Luke Weaver.

The Cardinals answered with an RBI double from Harrison Bader and an RBI single from Garcia in the fourth frame. Votto got the lead back for the Reds by plating Billy Hamilton with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh frame. Bader singled to bring in Adolis Garcia to tie the game at 3-3 for the Cardinals in the bottom of the eighth frame, setting the stage for Suarez and Dixon.

The Reds start a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:35 p.m. Monday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh before leaving for a west coast road trip against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cardinals begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at 1:05 p.m. Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.