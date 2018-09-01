Los Angeles Dodgers trade for Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star David Freese

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman David Freese acknowledges a standing ovation from the crowd as he pinch hits in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 2 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired All-Star third baseman David Freese from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Los Angeles and Pittsburgh announced the swap on Saturday. The Dodgers are sending minor league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez to the Pirates in the trade.

"He's a world champion ... veteran presence, great clubhouse guy," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "We're excited to have him."

Freese, 35, was hitting .282 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs in 94 games this season in Pittsburgh. The 2011 World Series MVP played his first five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2013. Freese signed with the Pirates in 2016.

He was selected for his lone All-Star appearance while with the Cardinals in 2012. Freese hit 20 home runs and had 79 RBIs, while hitting .293 that season.