Trevor Williams pitches Pittsburgh Pirates past St. Louis Cardinals

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams had a career-best eight strikeouts in a 2-0 shutout of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Williams pitched the gem on Wednesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Pirates plated the only runs of the game in the fifth inning.

Pittsburgh and St. Louis played four scoreless innings before the Bucs' bats beckoned. Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas matched the Pirates right-hander early on, before allowing the two runs.

Jordy Mercer smacked a double off of Mikolas to begin the fifth frame. Williams moved Mercer to third base on a sacrifice bunt in the next at-bat. Marte then stepped in to face Mikolas. The Pirates center fielder fouled off two pitches before working the count to 2-2. He then smacked a 94.7-mph Mikolas fastball to left field, plating Mercer for the game's first run.

Adam Frazier singled in the next at-bat, moving Marte to third base. Polanco followed for another exchange with the Cardinals' righty. He smoked the first pitch of the exchange to right field for an RBI single.

Polanco went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win. Marte was 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored for the Bucs. Williams earned his 11th win of the season, allowing just three hits and three walks in six shutout innings. Mikolas took his fourth loss of the season, allowing eight hits and two runs, while tossing five strikeouts and allowing one walk.

The Pirates and Cardinals face off in the third game of the three-game National League Central showdown at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in St. Louis.