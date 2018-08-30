Tyler White of the Houston Astros is surrounded by teammates after hitting a walk off home run against the Oakland Athletics in the 9th inning for a 5-4 victory on Wednesday at Minute Made Park in Houston. Outfielder Tony Kemp can be seen jumping in the background, saving a gum bucket from hitting ace Justin Verlander. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Tony Kemp might have gone 0-for-2, but he still had a significant swat during the Houston Astros' walk-off win against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Astros outfielder played hero in the bottom of the ninth inning when the team was celebrating a walk-off home run by Tyler White. Houston and Oakland were tied 4-4 entering the bottom of the inning when White stepped up to the plate. He knocked a Jeurys Familia slider to left field for a game-winning solo home run on the fourth pitch of the exchange.

Houston players gathered at home plate, eagerly awaiting White's arrival. Some of the players held a water cooler, while Kemp hurled up the blue gum bucket. He tossed it into the air, only to see it come falling down toward Verlander. Kemp immediately pursued the projectile, jumping into the air and smacking it back down toward the ground with his right hand, saving Verlander.

A Twitter user later pointed out Kemp's effort and Kemp responded. Verlander compared Kemp to Dikembe Mutombo, while tweeting emojis of his token finger wag.

"Life flashed before my eyes when I saw the container heading for Justin Verlander's head," Kemp tweeted. "#SwatTeam."

"Mutombo blocked your own shot," Verlander tweeted. "No, no, no."

Kemp is hitting .276 on the season. Verlander did not pitch on Wednesday. The former Cy Young Award winner, MVP and seven-time All-Star is 13-8 this season with a 2.72 ERA. His 28 starts lead the league.

Verlander is set to pitch for the Astros on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels.