Pitbull performs before the start of the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami. File photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Marlins Park is about to get a lot louder in 2019, with the addition of a section allowing fans to play musical instruments during games.

The outfield section is called "Comunidad 305" and is listed under a section called "ballpark enhancements" on the team's website.

"We welcome Comunidad 305 into Marlins Park for all Marlins games," the Marlins website says. "This dedicated area within the ballpark is where we'll celebrate culture every game."

"No matter where you are from, you are a part of what makes Miami great. We are fusing our pride for our native countries, our city, our diversity and our team to represent every night."

RELATED Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais gets matching haircut with Edwin Diaz

"Musical instruments, flags and more will be welcome and encouraged."

The Marlins are also planning Little Havana Nights, "Park Before Dark" and a Sunday Funday, as well as improvements to the club level seating.

Miami ranks last in attendance, drawing just over 10,000 fans per home game. The Marlins (53-80) are also in last place in the National League East.

The Boston Red Sox host the Marlins at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Fenway Park in Boston.