Michael Conforto hits New York Mets' longest homer since 2015

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Michael Conforto hit the New York Mets' longest home run since 2015 in a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Conforto hammered the 472-foot bomb Monday at Wrigley Field. The Mets began the bout with an RBI single from Austin Jackson, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Anthony Rizzo tied the contest in the bottom of the frame, plating Daniel Murphy on an RBI double for the Cubs.

Then Conforto carried his bat to the plate as the first batter of the second inning. The Mets left fielder saw just one pitch from Jon Lester -- a 90-mph fastball. He sent the offering very deep to center field. The solo shot had an exit velocity of 109.8-mph and a launch angle of 25 degrees, according to Statcast.

Ahmed Rosario gave the Mets a 3-1 lead later in the inning, plating Kevin Plawecki.

Then the Cubs mounted their comeback. Lester brought in Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras with a two-RBI single in the third inning, giving the Cubs a 4-3 advantage.

Plawecki tied it up again with a solo home run in the seventh inning, but the Mets would not score again.

Ben Zobrist brought in Rizzo with an RBI double in the seventh inning. Contreras brought in another run when he grounded into a force out in the same frame.

Rizzo capped off the victory with another solo home run in the eighth inning.

Conforto was 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout in the loss. Rizzo was 3-for-5, with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Cubs. The Cubs and Mets resume the three-game series at 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Chicago.