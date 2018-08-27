Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) hit a two-run home run in a win against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in Chicago. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber ripped a 444-foot home run in a 9-0 route of the Cincinnati Reds.

The behemoth blast came in the seventh inning of the victory on Sunday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Schwarber's swat had an exit velocity of 110.5-mph and a launch angle of 24 degrees, according to Statcast. He also plated Jason Heyward on the long ball.

Chicago took control of the National League Central clash early on, getting three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Wilson Contreras plated the Cubs' first run, bringing in Daniel Murphy on a ground out. Heyward brought in Anthony Rizzo with a triple later in the frame, before David Bote plated Heyward with a single.

Bote belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to give the Cubs a 5-0 lead. Heyward returned to the plate in the bottom of the fifth frame for another RBI on a single.

RELATED San Francisco Giants see opportunity against Arizona Diamondbacks to close gap

Anthony Rizzo doubled to start the seventh inning. Heyward later singled to send Rizzo to third base before Schwarber walked up to the plate as the fifth batter of the inning. Reds right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson began his exchange with Schwarber by tossing a changeup for a ball. He then tossed in a 93.8-mph fastball. Schwarber obliterated the offering over the right center field fence for the Cubs' final runs of the game.

The Cubs outfielder was 1-for-4, with two RBIs and a run scored in the win. He is hitting .239 with 24 home runs and 54 RBIs on the season. The Cubs swept the four-game series, outscoring their divisional foes 29-9.