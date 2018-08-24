Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. dents Marlins Park with 432-foot homer

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a mammoth solo home run on Thursday at Marlins Park in Miami. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. literally put a dent in Marlins Park with a 432-foot home run in a win against the Miami Marlins.

Acuna smacked the blast in the third inning of the Braves' 5-0 triumph against the Marlins on Thursday in Miami. The Braves led 2-0 entering the frame.

Acuna stepped in to face Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez to start the bottom of the third frame. Acuna worked a 2-2 count against the righty before taking a big hack at Hernandez's fifth offering.

He sent the 80.8-mph slider deep to center field for a solo shot, giving the Braves a 3-0 edge. The 432-foot shot had an exit velocity of 105 mph, according to Statcast.

The ball hit a wall after going over the outfield fence, causing some dents and cracks in the structure of the park.

Acuña has officially left his “mark” in Marlins Park. This is where his 432-foot HR hit. #Braves pic.twitter.com/9js0ErOAp7 — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) August 24, 2018

The Braves built onto their lead in the fifth inning. Ender Inciarte hit a solo home run to right center field before Johan Camargo brought in Freddie Freeman with an RBI double in the same frame.

Acuna is now hitting .286 with 21 home runs and 45 RBIs on the season.