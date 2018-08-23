Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout writes emotional goodbye to brother-in-law

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout sits in the dugout before a game against the Seattle Mariners on April 7, 2017 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout penned an emotional message to his late brother-in-law, Aaron Cox, on social media.

Trout, who is mourning the loss with his wife and sister of Aaron, Jessica Tara Cox, posted the heartfelt tribute early Thursday afternoon.

"Aaron, words can't describe the emotions that I've been feeling the past week and a half," Trout wrote on an Instagram post. "You were more than just my brother-in-law... You were my best friend. You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you. You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest."

Cox was a former Angels minor league pitcher who passed away on Aug. 15. The cause of death has not been given by the families.

Trout and Cox formed a close friendship while attending Millville Senior High School in New Jersey. Trout graduated from the school in 2009, while Cox finished his prep career in 2012.

Cox pitched for Gannon University (Pa.), a Division II school, before being drafted by the Angels in 2015.

Cox made 68 career appearances in the minors and reached the Class-A level during his first three years with the Angels organization, but did not play in the 2017 season due to an injury and suspension.

He returned to Class-A Inland Empire this year, but eventually was put on the voluntarily retired list on Aug. 6.

Trout, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 1 with a wrist injury, is reportedly set to return to the team this week. He has posted a .309 batting average with 30 home runs and 60 RBIs this season.