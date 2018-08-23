Angels' Albert Pujols gets acrobatic out at first base with blind, falling throw

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols sits in the dugout before the game against the New York Yankees on April 28 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols managed to get an out against the Arizona Diamondbacks while making a blind throw and falling to the ground.

The acrobatic act occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Angel's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Diamondbacks right fielder Steven Souza Jr. was at the plate facing Ty Buttrey as the leadoff hitter in the inning, while his team held a 3-0 lead.

Souza had two swinging strikes before fouling off Buttrey's third offering. Buttrey then tossed in a 95.9 mph fastball, which Souza sliced down the first baseline.

Pujols lunged to his left to snare the ball in the dirt with his glove. He then fell to the ground, facing the outfield. He managed to take the ball out of his glove while doing a full turn on the ground and tossed a throw to Buttrey at first base to beat Souza to the bag.

The Angels first baseman stayed on the ground for a moment and stretched out his body, before he was looked at by a trainer. He remained in the game.

Buttrey struck out Nick Ahmed and Alex Avila to end the inning. The Diamondbacks added two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before the Angels plated their lone run in the top of the eighth frame.

Pujols, 38, went 0-for-3 at the plate, but reached base on a walk. He is hitting .251 with 19 home runs and 63 RBIs in 112 games this season for the Angels. The 18-year veteran is making $27 million this season and is signed through 2021.