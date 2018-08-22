Miguel Rojas rips homer, leads Miami Marlins over New York Yankees

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) hit a three-run homer for his 10th home run of the season against the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Marlins Park in Miami. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Miguel Rojas has never hit 10 home runs in a season at any level.

Not in Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball or even in middle school.

He achieved that feat on Wednesday, doing so in front of his family and against the New York Yankees at Marlins Park in Miami. The three-run homer came in the sixth inning and helped the Marlins beat the Yankees 9-3.

Rojas rounded third base while picking out his mother, sister and grandpa in the stands. They visit him once annually.

"It was pretty good motivation because I had my family here from Venezuela. I wanted to be back on the field because I want them to watch me play," Rojas said.

A pitchers' duel between Trevor Richards and Lance Lynn resulted in three scoreless innings to start the inter-league bout.

Neil Walker knocked in the Yankees' first run in the top of the fourth inning. He smacked a drive to right field on that play. Marlins right fielder Rafael Ortega attempted to dive and catch the ball, but it hit off of his glove and was ruled a double. Aaron Hicks scored on the play.

Walker returned to the plate in the top of the sixth frame to plate the Yankees' second run. That time he knocked a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Brett Gardner.

But the Marlins staged a comeback in the bottom of the inning, putting up five runs to take control of the clash.

Austin Dean began the rally by plating Brian Anderson on an RBI single. Rojas stepped up to the plate as the next batter of the inning. He smacked a 1-2 Lynn fastball to left field for a three-run homer, giving the Marlins a 4-2 advantage. The blast traveled 372 feet and had an exit velocity of 96 mph, according to Statcast. Yadiel Rivera followed by plating Magneuris Sierra on a double, increasing the Marlins' lead to three runs.

The Yankees got a run back in the top of the next inning, when Giancarlo Stanton brought in Luke Voit on an RBI single, but Derek Dietrich returned the favor with an RBI on a ground out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Dietrich's RBI gave the Marlins a 6-3 advantage.

The Marlins increased the lead again in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting a two-run bomb from J.T. Riddle. That shot traveled 380 feet with an exit velocity of 100 mph, according to Statcast. Starlin Castro plated the Marlins' ninth run of the game with an RBI single later in the inning.

"Obviously the home run kind of turned the game back in our favor," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

"I think we just got some things rolling right and we got a big hit more than anything."

Rojas, 29, went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored in the win. He is now hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs on the season. He totaled just one home run in each of the last four seasons.

"We didn't do a lot great down here," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We had some big performances obviously last night to be able to bail us out and pick up a big win but I thought overall we didn't play very good today."

The Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday for the first game of a four-game National League East series at Marlins Park. The Yankees battle the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.